Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.6% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after buying an additional 2,333,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.46. 2,105,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,341,271. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $165.99 and a 12-month high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

