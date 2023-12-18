iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Reduced by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $36,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $197.53. 22,404,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,283,293. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $200.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.91 and its 200-day moving average is $182.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.