Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Sells 3,860 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

T traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.53. 4,962,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,592,961. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

