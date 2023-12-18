Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 404 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE VLO traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.24. 353,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,630. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.99 and its 200-day moving average is $126.28. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.