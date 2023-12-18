753 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.84.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $343.35. 357,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,984. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $346.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.24 and its 200 day moving average is $315.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total transaction of $739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,469,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

