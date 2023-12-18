Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lessened by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Wit LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $235.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $332.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $236.58.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.