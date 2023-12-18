Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 509.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.63. 17,845,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,707,457. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $266.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.