Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 76,271 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.8% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 24,082 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 663,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,406,000 after acquiring an additional 92,547 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 233,378 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.87.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $44.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,760,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,859,094. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23. The stock has a market cap of $179.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

