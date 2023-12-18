The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 15.4% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 107,956 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 72.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $89.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.48 and its 200-day moving average is $87.41.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

