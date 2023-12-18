56,725 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.87.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

