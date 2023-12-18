Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 72 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Donald L. Hagan LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 12.1% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,571,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in United Parcel Service by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 80,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,876,000 after buying an additional 42,921 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of UPS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,204. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.01. The firm has a market cap of $138.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

