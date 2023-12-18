Signify Wealth Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Signify Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Signify Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,429,000 after buying an additional 50,213,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,582,578 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,944 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $146.30. 1,461,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.59 and a 200-day moving average of $135.99. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

