Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 7.2% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $149.36. 995,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,602. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $149.95. The company has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.27.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

