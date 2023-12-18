McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC Has $30.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 12.1% of McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $30,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

VB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.87. 208,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $213.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.67.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

