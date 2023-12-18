Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,148 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,985 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,879. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.11.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $5.42 on Monday, hitting $590.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,278,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $579.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.04. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

