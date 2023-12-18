Adviser Investments LLC Buys 867 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after buying an additional 208,719 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average of $66.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.