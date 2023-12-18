Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,394,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101,718 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $163,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.86. The company had a trading volume of 336,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,382. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.40. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

