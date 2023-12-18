Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.07.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,796. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.32. The firm has a market cap of $167.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $247.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.