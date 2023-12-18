Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 171 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.93. The stock had a trading volume of 643,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,019,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

