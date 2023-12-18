Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.3% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.3% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,129.90. 1,272,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,923. The stock has a market cap of $466.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $540.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,149.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $926.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $882.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

