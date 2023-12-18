Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $404.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $376.55 and a 200 day moving average of $371.01. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $406.54.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

