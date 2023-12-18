Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

