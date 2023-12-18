Adviser Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,569 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,149 shares of company stock worth $3,810,777. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MCD opened at $288.30 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.76. The firm has a market cap of $209.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.