Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Gpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 29,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 349,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $178.49. 132,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,241. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $180.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.78. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

