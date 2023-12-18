Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Lifted by Gpwm LLC

Gpwm LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Gpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,994. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

