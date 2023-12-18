Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.81 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

