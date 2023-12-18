Great Waters Wealth Management Buys 3,905 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 573.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:GIS traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $66.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,460. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day moving average is $69.91.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.44.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

