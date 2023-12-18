Great Waters Wealth Management Sells 265 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Great Waters Wealth Management lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.6 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.25. 1,950,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,659,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.99. The company has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CL shares. HSBC began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Colgate-Palmolive

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.