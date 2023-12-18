First Financial Corp IN Buys 161 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 1.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $246.67. The stock had a trading volume of 139,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,913. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $251.50.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

