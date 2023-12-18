AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,290 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 8.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 38,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 469,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 50,114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,476,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,204,000 after purchasing an additional 512,413 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 92,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.3% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,093,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,623,516. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

