Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 2.5% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $275.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.55. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 63.97%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

