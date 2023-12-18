12,731 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $275.22. The company had a trading volume of 194,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,286. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.31 and its 200-day moving average is $253.55. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.97%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.35.

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

