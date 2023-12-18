Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,367,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,063 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $46,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.02. 838,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.01.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

