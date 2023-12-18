Luken Investment Analytics LLC Sells 9,611 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,611 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.60. The stock had a trading volume of 390,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,282. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average of $60.97.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

