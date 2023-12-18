NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Reduced by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.6% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $61.73 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.06. The stock has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Scotiabank reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

