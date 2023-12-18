Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 1,371 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gpwm LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,550,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,638,000 after buying an additional 130,311 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 389,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,677,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.96. The stock had a trading volume of 437,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,067. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $149.95.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

