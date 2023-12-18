Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,550,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 13.7% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $627,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 389,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 138,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $149.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.27. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $149.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

