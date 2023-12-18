Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 988 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 57,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 91,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 80.4% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,705. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $158.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.78 and a 200 day moving average of $146.58.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

