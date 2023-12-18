Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Purchases Shares of 13,695 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after buying an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,895,000 after buying an additional 4,958,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,170,000 after buying an additional 4,955,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,333,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,345,280. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

