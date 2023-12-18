Worth Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,254 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VOO stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $435.65. 1,724,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,039,425. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $435.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $406.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.02. The firm has a market cap of $348.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

