Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $309.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $309.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

