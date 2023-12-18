Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 28 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 850.6% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $518.19. The stock had a trading volume of 291,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $474.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.69. The company has a market capitalization of $200.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

