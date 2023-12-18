Hoese & Co LLP Has $3.90 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Hoese & Co LLP lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,389,236 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

