Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 29 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $446.57. 352,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,397. The firm has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.43.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

