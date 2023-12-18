First Financial Corp IN Raises Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in RTX were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 172,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 116,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $81.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,308,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,763,992. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.82.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Melius downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

