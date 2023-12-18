Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 3.0% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $63,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 399.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,849,000 after buying an additional 56,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE APD traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,442. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.69 and a 200 day moving average of $285.33. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.63 and a twelve month high of $320.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

