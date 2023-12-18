Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 691 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VCSH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.14. 321,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,912,187. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.59 and a 200-day moving average of $75.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.2164 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.