Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 691 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
VCSH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.14. 321,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,912,187. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.59 and a 200-day moving average of $75.52.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Viper winds up as oil prices sink
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- C4 Therapeutics blasts off: what’s next?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 energy stocks and the truth behind their bargain deals
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.