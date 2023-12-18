Goodman Advisory Group LLC Sells 69,804 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,804 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $17,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,393. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

