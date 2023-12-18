Lakewood Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,067 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 91.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 24,629 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $4,377,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,294,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,445,452. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.