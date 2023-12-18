McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC Sells 75 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 0.1% of McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,716,829,000 after buying an additional 317,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,430,504,000 after buying an additional 388,258 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,387,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.89. The stock had a trading volume of 892,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,833. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

